Larue H. Dudash, 79, of Athens to Ina R. Harding, 77, of Athens
Sabrina A. Hutchinson, 27, of Athens to Monique K. Martin, 28, of Athens
Richard M. Cole, 38, of Rome to Jennifer J. Heath, 35, of Rome
Jordan T. Fitch, 30, of Ulster to Kira E. Vroman, 24, of Ulster
Jess T. Hill, 24, of Towanda to Makaylee C. Rought, 19, of Towanda
Casey S. Wise, 45, of Gillett to Brandy Lynn Hodge, 39, of Gillett
Shaaleem H. Malloy, 39, of Columbia Cross Roads to Rochelle L. Stedge, 30, of Columbia Cross Roads
Nicholas Davis, 30, of Ulster to Heather Lynn Woodruff, 28, of Ulster
John Mitchell Shaw, 27, of Sayre to Maria Ann Grace, 25, of Sayre
Joshua Robert Lundy, 21, of Wysox to Kendra Grace Brown, 22, of Ulster
Christopher L. Doering, 42, of Rome to Veronica K. Corter, 34, of Rome
Wescot A. Bird, 22, of Canton to Vaness G. Vanderpool, 19, of Towanda
Jeremiah Chace Ballard, 34, of New Albany to Heather Ann Newberry, 30, of New Albany
Dylan Jones, 28, of Sayre to Jessica LaFritz, 28, of Waverly, NY
James Lawrence Woodard, 66, of Troy to Sara Driscoll, 40, of Troy
Christopher J. Raupers, 26, of Lockwood, NY to Shawna B. Reese, 26, of Lockwood, NY
Paul E. Drabinski, 63, of Sayre to Deborah J. Miller, 68, of Sayre
Nathan Sheets, 21, of Towanda to Haleigh Barrett, 20, of Towanda
Erich Barrett, 45, of Wyalusing to Rachel McDonald, 41, of Wyalusing
Zachery Davy, 20, of Roaring Branch to Brittany Halbfoerster, 20, of Canton
Edmund L. Yencho III, 35, of LeRaysville to Torien Dana Bellinger, 28, of LeRaysville
Lucas Cole Jennings, 23, of Wyalusing to Andrea Nicole Newton, 22, of Wyalusing
Christopher Gates, 35, of Monroeton to Lorraine Andrus, 31, of Gillett
Timothy Storch, 40, of Elmira, NY to Jessica Cary, 40, of Athens
Daniel Jacob Colton, 21, of Canton to McKenzie Lynn Bogaczyk, 21, of Canton
Clinton Lewis Crawford Jr., 25, of LeRaysville to Mattie J. Miller, 21, of LeRaysville
Travis William Shedden, 25, of Troy to Tiffany Amber Crispell, 25, of Troy.
