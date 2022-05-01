Darryl Holdren Jr., 24, of Troy to Abigail M. Storrs, 24, of Troy.
Jack R. Wheeler, 81, of Columbia Cross Roads to Ruth D. Barber, 75, of Sayre.
Donald V. Nauman Sr., 71, of Stevensville to Michelle M. Ritter, 65, of Stevensville.
Ethan Landis, 23, of Canton to Elyse Skerpon, 25, of Sayre.
Phillip Edward Yost, 25, of Sayre to Rachel Jeannine Thurston, 24, of Sayre.
Donald M. Cook, 41, of Towanda to Julia D. Hulslander, 40, of Towanda.
James V. Blackman, 43, of Athens to Karen M. Morris, 41, of Owego.
Justin Dudash, 25, of Waverly to Chloe M. Farrell, 25, of Waverly.
Joshua L. Gibbs, 24, of New Albany to Tracy M. Alexander, 33, of New Albany.
Joshua Roy, 22, of Gillett to Brooke T. Binford, 21, of Troy.
