Dale Douglas Stranger, 49, of Monroeton to Hope Victoria Raezer, 28, of Bethlehem, PA.
Bryan Stoothoff, 29, of Wyalusing to April J. Vargason, 30, of Wyalusing.
Brandon Mattocks, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads to Elizabeth Tymeson, 24, of Canton.
Michael Harcarik, 73, of Laceyville to Susan E. Prentice, 63, of Laceyville.
Joshua Williams, 39, of Lockwood, NY to Stephanie J. Montgomery, 39, of Dushore.
Calvin J. Conrad Kline, 28, of Ulster to Casey N. Norton, 27, of Ulster.
Devanie Theresa Heller, 24, of Laceyville to James Joseph, 24, of Montrose.
Darci Warner, 25, of Friendsville, PA to Richard Miller II, 26, of Friendsville, PA.
Donald G. Bohalyer Jr., 59, of Sayre to Faith R. Travis, 21, of Sayre.
Regina Eve Egerton, 49, of Sayre to Scott James Fitzpatrick, 50, of Sayre.
Dustin Herman, 30, of New Albany to Bridget Jean Leonard, 28, of Milan.
Renee Semkowicz, 33, of Gypsum, CO to Stephen Durham, 32, of Gypsum, CO.
Dustin Lewis Marotti, 36, of Towanda to Renee Lynn Baumunk, 35, of Towanda.
Kyle C. Lounsberry, 34, of Candor, NY to Meggie Conley Hall, 38, of Candor, NY.
Laverne Douglas Jr., 61, of Monroeton to Michelle Ann Leighton, 45, of Monroeton
