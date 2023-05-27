Travis Kinney, 23, of Ulster to Bailey Rando, 24, of Barton, N.Y.
Travis Kinney, 23, of Ulster to Bailey Rando, 24, of Barton, N.Y.
Ronald L. Harp, 65, of Towanda to Kelly M. Russell, 53, of Towanda.
Jared Spalding, 27, of Troy to Mikaela Masser, 26, of Troy.
Austin Manchester, 26, of Rome to Jamie L. Smith, 25, of Rome.
Kyle M. Landis, 27, of Troy to Jerilyn L. Ross, 25, of Williamsport.
Katelyn McCarthy, 30, of Apalachin, N.Y. to Tyler Bowman, 31, of Apalachin, N.Y.
Kendall L. Knecht, 25, of Canton to Chance M. Lantz, 25, of Troy.
Tomas Lazo, Jr., 31, of Miami, Fla. to Angela Vega Silva, 33, of Ithaca, N.Y.
Devin J. Coyle, 31, of Waverly, N.Y. to Alicia N. Marrone, 38, of Athens.
Ian Kerke, 29, of Glen Ridge, Pa. to Alaina Dewing, 27, of Rome.
Alexander Vanderpool, 22, of Waverly, N.Y. to Kallysta Arnold, 22, of Columbia Cross Roads.
Makenzie McDonald, 24, of Sayre to Trenton Wizar, 26, of Sayre.
Frank K. Bitting, 61, of Rome to Pamula L. Smith, 57, of Rome.
Nicholas Stanfield, 29, of Corning, N.Y. to Kishon Robinson, 31, of Corning, N.Y.
Brent J. Beidleman, 31, of Sayre to Brianna Marie Warfle, 25, of Sayre.
Paul M. Craig, 43, of Rome to Jennifer L. Craig, 40, of Rome.
Kurt Michael Brown, 37, of Towanda to Megan Christine Johnson, 26, of Towanda.
Garrett Sutryk, 24, of Waverly, N.Y. to Taylor Nicholas, 25, of Waverly, N.Y.
