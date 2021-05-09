The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:
Patrick A. Fournier, 29, of New Albany to Faith L. Grover, 27, of New Albany
Joey Taylor, 34, of Sumter, SC to Karlie McKernan, 24, of Sumter, SC
Bailey C. Potter, 24, of Wysox to Kyleigh A. Roof, 23, of Wysox
Caleb W. Krick, 30, of Troy to Jessica L. Rockwell, 28, of Troy
Michael A. King, 18, of Canton to Natalie M. Fourney, 18, of Canton
William C. Ellingsgard III, 26, of Towanda to Rebecca W. Vanderpool, 21, of Towanda
Andrew S. Gerould, 30, of Canton to Brooke Alexander, 25, of Canton
Eric A. Davis Jr., 29, of Troy to Megan I. Green, 25, of Troy
Noah M. Hall, 18, of Elmira, NY to Julianne E. Lampman, 18, of Rome
Mickenzie M. Bussom, 23, of Canton to Heather M. Smiley, 20, of Canton
Kerry Carman, 54, of Towanda to Donette K. Stranger, 44, of Towanda
Steven Jasinski, 32, of Ocen City, NJ to Jennifer Selfridge, 31, of Ocean City, NJ
Rogelio A. Paz, 35, of Towanda to Donna D. Pozzi, 58, of Towanda
Tristan C. Bartlett, 25, of Waverly, NY to Sarah M. Sutryk, 25, of Lockwood, NY
Kenneth A. Dawson, 50, of Sayre to Jennifer J. Dunbar, 42, of Sayre
James Barrett, 27, of Troy to Jessie M. Apgar, 26, of Troy
Floyd R. VandeWeert, 60, of Towanda to Roxie L. Vanderpool, 60, of Towanda
Cody Sharts, 26, of Sugar Run to Mari-Josephine Hollister, 24, of Sugar Run
Hayden Bock, 23, of Morrisdale, PA to Haley Cowder, 24, of Sayre
Jason Nothoff, 35, of Rome to Stacey Mosier, 36, of Rome
Ryan God, 36, of Sayre to Lee Ann Malloy, 32, of Sayre
Adam Bostwick, 29, of Athens to Ashley Taylor, 30, of Athens
Anthony J. Grippo, MD, 48, Athens to Casey J. Smith, 30, of Athens
Richard Glenn Dolan, 40, of Columbia Cross Roads to Starr Lemay Armitage, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads
Chad M. Decker, 31, of Sayre to Glenna M. Benson, 27, of Sayre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.