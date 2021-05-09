The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:

 

Patrick A. Fournier, 29, of New Albany to Faith L. Grover, 27, of New Albany

 

Joey Taylor, 34, of Sumter, SC to Karlie McKernan, 24, of Sumter, SC

 

Bailey C. Potter, 24, of Wysox to Kyleigh A. Roof, 23, of Wysox

 

Caleb W. Krick, 30, of Troy to Jessica L. Rockwell, 28, of Troy

 

Michael A. King, 18, of Canton to Natalie M. Fourney, 18, of Canton

 

William C. Ellingsgard III, 26, of Towanda to Rebecca W. Vanderpool, 21, of Towanda

 

Andrew S. Gerould, 30, of Canton to Brooke Alexander, 25, of Canton 

 

Eric A. Davis Jr., 29, of Troy to Megan I. Green, 25, of Troy

 

Noah M. Hall, 18, of Elmira, NY to Julianne E. Lampman, 18, of Rome

 

Mickenzie M. Bussom, 23, of Canton to Heather M. Smiley, 20, of Canton 

 

Kerry Carman, 54, of Towanda to Donette K. Stranger, 44, of Towanda

 

Steven Jasinski, 32, of Ocen City, NJ to Jennifer Selfridge, 31, of Ocean City, NJ

 

Rogelio A. Paz, 35, of Towanda to Donna D. Pozzi, 58, of Towanda

 

Tristan C. Bartlett, 25, of Waverly, NY to Sarah M. Sutryk, 25, of Lockwood, NY

 

Kenneth A. Dawson, 50, of Sayre to Jennifer J. Dunbar, 42, of Sayre

 

James Barrett, 27, of Troy to Jessie M. Apgar, 26, of Troy

 

Floyd R. VandeWeert, 60, of Towanda to Roxie L. Vanderpool, 60, of Towanda

 

Cody Sharts, 26, of Sugar Run to Mari-Josephine Hollister, 24, of Sugar Run

 

Hayden Bock, 23, of Morrisdale, PA to Haley Cowder, 24, of Sayre

 

Jason Nothoff, 35, of Rome to Stacey Mosier, 36, of Rome

 

Ryan God, 36, of Sayre to Lee Ann Malloy, 32, of Sayre

 

Adam Bostwick, 29, of Athens to Ashley Taylor, 30, of Athens

 

Anthony J. Grippo, MD, 48, Athens to Casey J. Smith, 30, of Athens

 

Richard Glenn Dolan, 40, of Columbia Cross Roads to Starr Lemay Armitage, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads

 

Chad M. Decker, 31, of Sayre to Glenna M. Benson, 27, of Sayre