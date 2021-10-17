Noah A. Beers, 22, of Warren Center to Destiny F. Middaugh, 18, of Warren Center
Michael Presto Jr., 26, of Towanda to Melissa J. Cornelison, 26, of Towanda
Michael S. Brown, 51, of New Albany to Shannon M. Brown, 42, of New Albany
Justin Weed, 25, of Sayre to Brittany L. Wood, 22, of Sayre
Trever Butters, 23, of Troy to Alexis Best, 25, of Troy
Michael G. Forbes, 50, of Wysox to Sally Barton, 53, of Wysox
Christopher C. Callear, 29, of Gillett to Kassidy R. Good, 22, of Gillett
Gary F. McNeal, 46, of Towanda to Joy E. Melcher, 56, of Towanda
Dylan D. Conklin, 23, of Gillett to Faith Kelly, 20, of Gillett
Dominick J. Wright, 24, of Millerton to Morgan Kronick, 25, of Millerton
Casey L. Serfas, 30, of Athens to Bethany Carpenter, 24, of Athens
Kelly Reed, 32, of Lynn, MA to Preeti Upadhyay, 32, of Lynn, MA
Yuri Lockburner, 34, of Laceyville to Nicole M. Wild, 34 of Laceyville
