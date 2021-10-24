Jeramy D. Malanoski, 40, of Sayre to Maricia J. Douglas, 29, of Sayre
Matthew Campbell, 31, of Canton to Corinne Elizabeth Delp, 23, of Canton
Joshua Cole, 26, of Rome to Marissa Green, 28, of Rome
Neil B. Colton, 39, of Sayre to Sara J. Schweiger, 36, of Sayre
Nathan P. Sterling, 28, of Gillett to Erin A. Crane, 32, of Gillett
Travis M. Kline, 27, of Troy to Taylor S. King, 29, of Gillett
Stephen Macelhaney, 26, of Hillsgrove to Kendra Pardoe, 22, of Hillsgrove
Michael Lubinski, 30, of Towanda to Karina Watkins, 27, of Towanda
Robert Lloyd Storch, 52, of Troy to Deborah J. Cabral, 54, of Troy
