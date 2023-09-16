Jonathan Morgan, 21, of Canton to Heidi Ann Halbfoerster, 20, of Canton.
Ashley Merritt, 25, of Athens to Tyler Burgess, 23, of Horseheads, N.Y.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Jonathan Morgan, 21, of Canton to Heidi Ann Halbfoerster, 20, of Canton.
Ashley Merritt, 25, of Athens to Tyler Burgess, 23, of Horseheads, N.Y.
Amber L. Moore, 29, of Granville Summit to Johann Voegtlen, 31, of Columbia Cross Roads.
Tia Rae Archer, 28, of Towanda to Gregory Lee Smith, 31, of Towanda.
Charles Keegan, 45, of Sayre to Nicole Saylor, 40, of Sayre.
Dianna Bailey, 29, of Wyalusing to Kyle Baker, 31, of Wyalusing.
Shaleigh M. Burns, 28, of Barton, N.Y. to Scott O. McCarthy, 28, of Barton, N.Y.
Brianna Marie Burlingame, 26, of Owego, N.Y. to Cody Robert Maricle, 26, of Owego, N.Y.
Brian Towner, 31, of Rome to Nicole K. Chilson, 26, of Rome.
Marina Savercool, 25, of Tunkhannock to Michael Curtis, 30, of Ulster.
Alisha N. Wright, 19, of Sayre to Brandon M. Reed Krapf, 20, of Sayre.
Jennifer Ann Wells, 32, of Sugar Run to Edward Riddle, 30, of Sugar Run.
Richard S. Bennett, 65, of Monroeton to Denise B. Wells, 64, of Monroeton.
Emma G. Repsher, 19, of Towanda to Caleb R. Nybeck, 21, of Towanda.
Caleb Willey, 31, of Rochester, Minn. to Courtney Amos, 26, of Rochester, Minn.
Christina L. Smith, 31, of Milan to Anthony Renzo, 39, of Troy.
Matthew Brown, 28, of Sayre to Lisa D. Shallenberger, 54, of Sayre.
Aidan Hari Sharma, 24, of Sayre to Lu Ye, 30, of Sayre.
Jose A. Palacios Rivera, 31, of Towanda to Gretchel Rodriguez, 30, of Towanda.
Nicholas D. Bennett, 31, of Athens to Maria Ayers, 35, of Athens.
Jason Vanderpool, 33, of Canton to Katie Watkins, 32, of Towanda.
Tyler Campbell, 25, of Wyalusing to Brooke Merritt, 25, of Wyalusing.
Brandy Perry, 28, of Ulster to Mitch Bliss, 39, of Ulster.
Dustin Putnam, 39, of Troy to Jamie L. Steves, 38, of Troy.
Casey S. Laudenslager, 32, of Mara M. Putnam, 32, of Troy.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.