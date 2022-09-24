Christian McClelland, 21, of Wyalusing to Shaniah Dennis, 25, of Wyalusing.
Christian McClelland, 21, of Wyalusing to Shaniah Dennis, 25, of Wyalusing.
Dawson Green, 23, of Sayre to Katlyn Smith, 25, of Sayre.
Mitchell Thetga, 21, of Gillett to Gabrielle Vosburgh, 22, of Gillett.
Brian G. Cole, 46, of Sayre to Kayla S. Hager, 30, of Sayre.
Thomas Parrotte, 43, of Ulster to Emily Sarah Saxon, 42, of Ulster.
Karl Lewis, 37, of Ithaca, N.Y. to Courtney Ekema, 30, of Ithaca, N.Y.
Benjamin P. Abell, 26, of Warren Center to Allyson Devoir, 25, of Warren Center.
James T. Fellows, 24, of Canton to Kellsy Ross, 26, of Canton.
Dustin Ellis, 20, of Athens to Sariannah May, 19, of Athens.
Dylan Brown, 29, of Towanda to Natalie Route, 20, of Towanda.
Cori B. Lasco, 53, of Athens to Kathryn L. Johnston, 34, of Athens.
Kaylee Kander, 30, of Sayre to Kyle Dagutis, 30, of Sayre.
Elisha J. Newhart Jr., 24, of Rome to Miranda K. Leo, 31, of Rome.
Daniel Ludwig, 28, of Athens to Taylor A. L. Henley, 22, of Athens.
Caitlyn Daly, 27, of Warren Center to Nathan Savage, 25, of Warren Center.
Jeffrey F. Detrick, 47, of Wyalusing to Stacy K. Johnson, 51, of Wyalusing.
Richard E. Way Jr., 52, of Sayre to Carla Jo. Taylor, 47, of Sayre.
Martin Wilkinson, 54, of Milan to Carla M. Smith, 52, of Milan.
Ethan Ripic, 24, of Owego, N.Y. to Abigail Eaton, 22, of Owego, N.Y.
Andrew Joiner, 41, of Troy to Danielle E. Route, 36, of Troy.
James N. Waters Jr., 66, of Elmira Heights, N.Y. to Nancy D. Jeglic, 62, of Maywood, N.J.
Sherman C. Wilcox, 57, of Canton to Christine Shepard, 51, of Canton.
Branden Barnum, 26, of Rome to Sara Honeywell, 24, of Rome.
Dana E. Manuel, 35, of Sayre to Dakota Larsen, 21, of Sayre.
Lauren Bezek, 25, of Millerton to Quentin Hugo, 26, of Millerton.
Brennan Johns, 39, of Canton to Sharon E. Stalter, 29, of Canton.
Carl K. Danko, 37, of Troy to Casey M. Maynard, 31, of Troy.
Jason Gilbert, 28, of Corning, N.Y. to Lexiana Joy, 23, of Corning, N.Y.
Kyle Day, 23, of Gillett to Ashley Rose, 23, of Gillett.
