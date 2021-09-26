Kyle P. Wyzga, 33, of Towanda to Sheena L. Bride, 36, of Towanda
Jordan Ellis, 31, of Wyalusing to Ashleen Salsman, 27, of Wyalusing
Donald F. Pond III, 51, of Waverly, NY to Tammy Mullen, 50, of Waverly, NY
Bartholomew David Wilkins, 41, of Gillett to Stephanie Renee Lantz, 32, of Gillett
Christian H. Murray, 22, of Milan to Lexi L. Morely, 21, of Milan
Daniel J. Krager, 28, of Milan to Elizabeth K. Galasso, 27, of Milan
Zachary J. Ayres, 22, of Towanda to Cassidy L. Estelle, 21, of Towanda
Kory Foster, 30, of Gretna, NE to Stephanie Schantell, 28, of Gretna, NE
Joshua Simpson, 30, of Waverly, NY to Alysha Walters, 26, of Waverly, NY
Dustin Johnson, 36, of Towanda to Nicole C. Pagano, 48, of Towanda
Rudy Jon Krupitza Jr., 25, of of Binghamton, NY to Courtney Marie Beam, 24, of Binghamton, NY
Brian Joseph Daniels, 33, of Sayre to Jessica Lynn Terwilliger, 39, of Sayre
Matthew Bartholomew, 25, of Towanda to Kaylee Fulmer, 22, of Towanda
Brandon Carey, 41, of Wysox to Cassidy L. Deremer, 36, of Wysox
Noah W. Green, 21, of Mount Jackson, VA to Shannon M. Campbell, 19, of Chemung, NY
Michael F. Groover, 33, of LeRaysville to Michele L. Kinner, 34, of LeRaysville
Tyler D. Bastion, 25, of Canton to Heidi L. Route, 24, of Roaring Branch
Zachary M. VanFleet, 22, of Griffen, GA to Victoria A. Canali, 22, of Griffen, GA
Roy Hunsinger, 42, of Elmira, NY to Minnie Lane, 40, of Elmira, NY
Harold Wehler, 27, of Laceyville to Desire Petrikonis, 22, of Laceyville
