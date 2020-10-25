Alan Decker, 28, of Athens to Emily Sandfort, 22, of Sayre
Lisa K. Wilcox, 59, of Dushore to Marybeth Minier, 53, of Dushore
Thomas Finch, 33, of Towanda to Kendra B. Dyer, 24, of Towanda
Derek L. Thorpe, 29, of Granville Summit to Hannah L. Kelley, 28, of Granville Summit
Cody A. Miller, 28, of Sayre to Burgandy A. Gray, 28, of Sayre
Jeremiah Harvey, 24, of Warren Center to Sarah Beaton, 22, of Elmira, NY
Cody Jerrells, 22, of Athens to Victoria Rossen, 23, of Athens
Matthew D. Redell, 28, of Endicott, NY to Christina Peacock, 27, of Endicott, NY
Eric Kjelgaard, 39, of Monroeton to Hillary S. Ermisch, 29, of Monroeton
David Rua, 33 to Sheadan Wood, 18
Eric A. Faust Jr., 24, of Columbia Cross Roads to Julie M. Filling, 20, of Columbia Cross Roads
Brandon Fuller, 27, of Sayre to Brittany Cooley, 31, of Wyalusing
Sean Gisinger, 28, of Troy to Heleen Moyer, 23, of Troy
Alexander B. Teelon, 29, of Sayre to Virginia G. Rice, 23, of Sayre
Caleb Jackson, 25, of Canton to Tricia Hojnowski, 23, of Canton
