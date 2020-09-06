Garrett W. Douglas, 31, of Sayre to Melanie B. Schrader, 28, of Sayre
Kenny Moss, 55, of Towanda to Donna M. Ritzel, 47, of Towanda
Ethan J. Sheets, 27, of Gillett to Morgan Smith, 22, of Gillett
Robert M. Tofts, 37, of Troy to Brielle Kline, 26, of Troy
Willis R. Rockwell, 30, of Troy to Katherine Hunter, 27, of Troy
Matthew Moore, 26, of Troy to Alexis Whittle, 24, of Troy
Robert Goodenough, 56, of Wyalusing to Christine Marie Duffy, 54, of Wyalusing
Daniel Killian, 24, of Milan to Emma Kingsley, 23, of Milan
Sean Roberts, 30, of Athens to Caitlin Hutchinson, 26, of Athens
Jacob Brennan, 30, of Athens to Sarah Jewell, 26, of Athens
Nicholas Lane, 27, of Milan to Danielle Shilling, 26, of Waverly
Christopher Crandall, 30, of Sayre to Courtney Ilnicki, 28, of Sayre
John Parks III, 25, of Canton to Mikaela L. Hunter, 24, of Canton
Aaron Raupers, 35, of Sayre to Kimberly Blow, 38, of Sayre
Andrew Gregory Jelliff, 27, of Columbia Crossroads to Angela Leigh Knecht, 31, of Athens
Michael G. Newman, 55 of Sugar Run to Heather Walter, 44, of Sugar Run
