The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:
James K. Buskirk Jr., 35, of Wyalusing to Katie M. Brown, 26, of Wyalusing
Christopher S. Hudson, 25, of Towanda to Taylor Makenzie Brown, 22, of Towanda
Dale E. Whipple Jr., 36, of Towanda to Nicole L. Partridge, 35, of Towanda
Jesse J. Barber, 52, of New Albany to Tammy E. Lynn Bowersox, 46, of New Albany
Allen L. Gregorio, 64, of New Albany to Marta R. Verosky, 46, of New Albany
Marcus A. Wood, 35, of Elmira, NY to Stephanie E. Archer, 36, of Gillett
Jesse Lewis May, 25, of Ulster to Mariah Lynn Daugherty, 22, of Ulster
