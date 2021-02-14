The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:

James K. Buskirk Jr., 35, of Wyalusing to Katie M. Brown, 26, of Wyalusing

Christopher S. Hudson, 25, of Towanda to Taylor Makenzie Brown, 22, of Towanda

Dale E. Whipple Jr., 36, of Towanda to Nicole L. Partridge, 35, of Towanda

Jesse J. Barber, 52, of New Albany to Tammy E. Lynn Bowersox, 46, of New Albany

Allen L. Gregorio, 64, of New Albany to Marta R. Verosky, 46, of New Albany

Marcus A. Wood, 35, of Elmira, NY to Stephanie E. Archer, 36, of Gillett

Jesse Lewis May, 25, of Ulster to Mariah Lynn Daugherty, 22, of Ulster