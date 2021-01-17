Patricia A. Nichols, 72, of Ulster to Richard E. Morgan Jr., 79, of Ulster
Greg Eugene Yaggie, 47, of Columbia Cross Roads to Samantha Helena Tice, 37, of Troy
Gavin Greeno, 20, of Sayre to Stepahnie Easling, 20, of Sayre
Mathew P. Matushin, 37, of Athens to Emily Rae Coombs, 33, of Athens
Cody Clark, 24, of Rome to Emily S. Russell, 24, of Warren Center
Calvin Floyd Williams, 73, of Ulster to Ann Marie Klinger, 61, of Ulster
Nicholas A. Spaulding, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads to Samantha Marie Diefenbach, 30, of Columbia Cross Roads
James K. Buskirk, 58, of Rome to Lori A. Smiley, 54, of Rome
Luke W. Auer, 21, of New Albany to Shayla A. Swain-Foust, 21, of Canton
Robert Alexander Sparks II, 35, of Sayre to Alyssa Lee Huyck, 26, of Sayre
John Rodney Blackman Jr., 24, of Sayre to Autumn Marie Walters, 21, of Sayre
Andrew Lewis, 28, of Athens to Katelyn Marie Mallory, 26, of Athens
Benjamin Bradford Clute, 55, of Endicott, NY to Tammy Lynn Schrader, 54, of Endicott, NY
Garrett Knadle, 22, of Endicott, NY to Mikayla Dewing, 21, of Warren Center
Loren Harkness, 39, of Gillett to Janet Pfromm, 42, of Norwich, NY
