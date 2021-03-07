The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:

 

Ira D. Yoder, 21, of Warren Center to Jessika L. Franklin, 26, of Warren Center

 

Zackery Matthew Shaffer, 22, of Laceyville to Madasyn Victoria Roe, 21, of Laceyville

 

William E. Bardo, 63, of Canton to Evelyn L. Bristol, 61, of Canton

 

Christopher S. Hudson, 25, of Towanda to Taylor Makenzie Brown, 22, of Towanda

 

Lloyd Elwood Laudenslager, 47, of Towanda to April Lynn Swain, 49, of Towanda