The following marriage licenses have been recorded in Bradford County:
Ira D. Yoder, 21, of Warren Center to Jessika L. Franklin, 26, of Warren Center
Zackery Matthew Shaffer, 22, of Laceyville to Madasyn Victoria Roe, 21, of Laceyville
William E. Bardo, 63, of Canton to Evelyn L. Bristol, 61, of Canton
Christopher S. Hudson, 25, of Towanda to Taylor Makenzie Brown, 22, of Towanda
Lloyd Elwood Laudenslager, 47, of Towanda to April Lynn Swain, 49, of Towanda
