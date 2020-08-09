Daniel Allen, 33 of Wyalusing and Jessica Weaver, 24 of Wyalusing
Chad Vermilya, 26 of Granville Smt. and Stephanie Rae Pazzaglia, 21 of Columbia Cross Roads
Michael Green, 26 of Towanda and Shyanne A. Place, 21 of Towanda
Cody Maynard, 24 of Towanda and Krystal Maines, 23, of Towanda
Jason R. Serfas, 34 of Sayre and Sarah Felt, 27 of Sayre
Zackary Ekenstierna, 27 of Towanda and Victoria Cendrowski, 29 of Towanda
Drayton Smith, 21 of New Albany and Charity Smith, 24 of New Albany
Robert C. Souder, 61 of Ulster and Jenifer S. Calarco, 49 of Ulster
Stanley C. Poitras, 73 of Columbia Cross Roads and Lisa R. Krise, 53 of Columbia Cross Roads
Jamie Orcutt, 32 of Athens and Morgan Simonds, 25 of Athens
Ronald L. Swimley, 58 of Gillett and Terri Avery, 33 of Canton
Dakota Pruyne, 27 of Towanda and Taylor Finlan, 25 of Towanda
Nicholas T. Parker, 31 of Canton and Jenna R. Brooks, 30 of Canton
Mark C. Martin, 22 of Towanda and Faith Napier, 22, of Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.