Dale Herman Sr., 59, of Towanda to Patricia R. Healy, 60, of Towanda
Quinn Feiock, 26, of Troy to Mikayla Saunders, 22, of Canton.
Dale Maynard, 26, of Towanda to Jennifer Koontz, 26, of Towanda.
Kyle Anderson, 24, of Laceyville to Onalee Ekenstierna, 25, of Laceyville.
Kenneth Fraser, 23, of New Albany to Tiffany Kowalewski, 34, of New Albany.
Sawyer Strope, 24, of Rome to Madison Abbott, 23, of Rome.
Aaron Bristol, 28, of Ulster to Tori A. Welliver, 26, of Ulster.
