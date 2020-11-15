Jonathon W. Miller, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads to Kathryn Dean, 27, of Columbia Cross Roads.
Andrew J. Middaugh, 32, of Sayre to Angelica L. Smith, 32, of Sayre.
Dyllan M. Merritt, 20, of Wyalusing to Leann Kipp, 21, of New Albany.
Bruce C. Benjamin, 50, of Towanda to Tammy L. Carle, 44, of Towanda.
Philip R. Riegel, 36, of Sayre to Cem Canan, 41, of Sayre.
Shatner G. Barrett, 33, of Canton to Nikki M. Marshall, 30, of Canton.
Chance Foltz, 25, no town listed, to Ramsey Weeks, 22, no town listed.
Jacob A. Lattimer, 28, of New Albany to Chelsy Snyder, 28, of New Albany.
Daniel Kunzman, 52, no town listed to Misty Baker, 34, no town listed.
Richard J. Benjamin Jr., 24, of Towanda to Sara E. Hardes, 22, of Towanda.
Jacob R. Detweiler, 21, of Canton to Rhoda Mengerd, 18, of Canton.
