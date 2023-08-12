CANTON — Thursday’s Canton school board meeting was opened with a moment of silence in recognition of the deaths of a student and that of Aneta Anderson, who’s husband Eric spent many serving as school board director.
During district reports, Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell wished to highlight several “beautification” projects going on throughout the district.
Martell mentioned that portions of the hallway near the office had been painted, and the nearby trophy case had gotten an update.
“We want to showcase not just sports but other extracurricular and academic achievements so we’re excited for that,” Martell said.
The case currently houses recognitions of students who placed well in PSSA and Keystone tests, as well as band and Envirothon awards, among others.
Security film being installed on school windows and doors will also be decorative. High School Principal Don Jacopetti said those should be placed “in a couple weeks.”
Martell also wished to acknowledge the efforts by the custodial and maintenance staff in the district, who have been busy in the lead up to the new school year.
“They stripped and re-waxed the classrooms, installed new LED lights in the auditorium, and we’ll be getting new vape detectors installed soon specifically in the bathroom outside the elementary gymnasium,” she listed.
One final project designed to encourage “Warrior Pride” in the district is the allowance of personalized parking spaces for the high school students. Students will need to use certain paints on the pavement and follow certain guidelines when designing their spot.
Jacopetti described the high school’s plan to draw more families to its open house night.
“We are going to have open house to meet the teachers the same night as 7th grade orientation and FFA night,” he explained.
Jacopetti hoped this would bring more interest in coming that night, having described recent open houses as “zero turnout.” This year’s open house is Aug. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the high school. Families of students are encouraged to come.
Jacopetti also informed the board that Ag Science teacher Tom Hojnowski had been cited with the Cliff Day Outstanding Service Award from the National FFA. The award goes out to FFA advisors who “make significant contributions to agricultural education at the state, regional, and national levels.”
All Canton Area School District students will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year, and have the option to purchase milk and other snacks as they wish.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
