TROY — The Martha Lloyd Community Services honored several employees with its Years of Service awards with some being acknowledged for over 30 years of service.
The Troy-based social services organization supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism gain an independent and fulling life, according to its website.
Emogene Weaver and Michele Deeghan were celebrated for their 35 years of dedication to the organization through the Years of Service Awards.
Weaver started in 1987 as a direct support professional and substitute. She eventually began working full time hours at Orchard Grove 1.
“Emogene has a strong work ethic, is compassionate and a dedicated employee,” said Program Specialist Supervisor Tracy Birmingham. “She plays an important part in the lives of who she supports. We are very grateful that she has decided to stay with us all these years.”
Deeghan began work at Martha Lloyd as a Fiscal Assistant in the Fiscal Department in June 1987. She has served a variety of other roles that included Accounts Payable, the Business Office Account Manager and Controller. In July 2012, she became Martha Lloyd’s Chief Financial Officer.
“Michele is truly appreciated for all that she does to keep Martha Lloyd in good financial shape and for leading a fiscal team that is instrumental in keeping us moving in the right direction,” Birmingham said. “Words can’t express how much I admire her dedication and commitment to Martha Lloyd and the individuals whom we support.”
Many other employees were acknowledged for their many years of service with their own awards.
The 20 year awards were presented to Lori Spiak, Leroy Frost and Debra Walker. For the 15 year awards, the recipients were Cheryl Dewalt, Alisha Castle, Nettie Bortner, Laura Dibble, Annette (Kathy) Chamberlain and Laurie Dunn.
The 10 year awards were given to Ellen Baldwin and Melissa Sapanic, while the five year awards went to Jordan Hayton, Raelyn Frost, Sarah Thall, Karen McNett, Randi May, Kendra Lambert, Susan Gold, Jenalyn Rockwell, Lori Hubler and Myria Blow.
