Masking exemption passed in Towanda

TOWANDA – Parents will soon be able to chose whether their children should wear face coverings at Towanda Area School District buildings after an exemption form proposed Monday was approved by the school board five-to-three.
The approval garnered applause by the many residents who showed up to the high school auditorium to share their concerns with district officials for the second week in a row.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health implemented the new school masking order Sept. 7 under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, and threatened that districts that ignore the order could face penalties or expose themselves to personal liability. Orders that had been in place during the previous school year fell under the governor’s emergency declaration. However, voters in May chose to bring the state legislature into the emergency declaration process.
After Monday’s vote, resident Robert Stevens said, “I would like to remind everyone else out here that just because it went our way tonight doesn’t mean that these people’s fears may not come to fruition. So, if state funding is threatened just because you were willing to come here and voice your opinion for your children – and these people stood up for your children – if they are threatened by the state or anyone else, I expect you to stand up again.”
The exemption was brought to the table by school board member Brooks Greenland, who called on the district “to continue to be a leader in the area.” A proposal presented last week by school board member Matt Tavani to lift the mask mandate completely was defeated five-to-three.
Before the exemption went up for a vote, parents shared concerns that the masks have been affecting their children’s desire to go to school, their learning, have little effect on the spread, and referenced studies supporting their claims.
“This does not take into account kids touching their masks, touching their face, picking boogers out of their noses – we all know they do that – and they touch everything else around,” said resident Bob Raimo.
Student Anthony Rifenbark – one of two students who spoke out – felt that the voices and feelings of students hadn’t been considered in decisions up to this point.
“I want to be in this school, I want to be around my friends and even some of the teachers. When you decided to enforce this mandate, I was given a choice by this school that no child should have to make – I could go to school with a muzzle around my face for seven-plus hours a day or go home and learn from a computer screen where I can breathe freely,” the Black Knight Online Academy student said.
Rifenbark added that learning in one of his favorite subjects, science, was hindered last year because the teacher focused more on the proper wearing of masks.
Senior Jordyn Radney just hoped for a good year this year without worrying about masks and all of the back-and-forth related to mask mandates.
“It’s not fair to the students that came back to the school and were so excited to come back to school and be back to normal, be able to talk with their friends and give them a hug at the end of the day,” she said. “… And then we get back to school into a normal (routine) and we get put back in these masks.”
Parent Marissa Stevens noted that her daughter recently home sick with strep throat and so was her son with the stomach bug, but no notifications went out notifying parents about their sickness like what happens with COVID-19.
“When you stand up to this ridiculous mandate, I promise you that the parents of Towanda School District will get behind you,” said parent Justin Rifenbark.
“Two hundred and thirty-eight years ago, Americans froze and starved to defeat the largest military force on earth in order to build a free nation,” he continued, “and some people are willing to surrender that because they are afraid. Do not be afraid. We can fight this together and we will win.”
Other parents noted how 70 other school districts in the commonwealth had left the decision up to parents, although school board member Deborah West said one of those districts is reversing course on that decision. Meanwhile, district van driver Carol Place echoed some other statements when she said she has never seen more sickness than in the last couple of years, and highlighted the difficulties of enforcing masks, especially with children who have autism.
A couple parents shared a statement, in parts, from attorney Eric Winter from Prince Law Offices, which called the mandates “overwhelmingly illegal” and, citing experience representing those fighting past orders, said they don’t hold up in court.
Raimo, who is also president of the Bradford County Special Projects Group, encouraged district leaders from Towanda and across Bradford County to attend an educational forum sponsored by the group from 6 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday in Alparon Park. The event will feature expertise from Winter and Dr. Nche Zama – whose resume includes time as chief of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Guthrie Clinic in Sayre – who is running for Pennsylvania governor.
“If we can all be on the same page with what the law is and what our rights and liberties are, especially when it comes to our children, I can only think that the closeness of this community can only get better,” said Raimo.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey called this the most difficult time he’s seen in the district in his 31 years there, but remained optimistic that the district will come out of it in a positive fashion.
“We were doing so well and then they dropped the hammer on us and it ticks me off,” Peachey said.
Before the vote, he said some school district have been receiving letters warning of potential repercussions.
“Will they follow through with them? I don’t know. I hope not,” Peachey said.
The district’s solicitor and insurance carrier also recommended that the district follow the order. Reading a statement from solicitor Sweet, Stevens, Katz and Williams, Peachey said, “Allowing a medical exemption based solely on a parent’s statement that a face covering causes a medical condition or exacerbates one effectively converts a mask covering mandate into a face covering option, thus undermining the goal of the intent of the order.” The firm noted that the action raises “serious legal concerns.”
Greenland voted for the exemption along with Tavani, Mark Gannon, West, and Chad Strickland. Voting against the measure were John Hennessy, Evelyn Sherburne, and Peggi Munkittrick.
Asked for their perspectives on masking before the exemption was proposed, Sherburne said her philosophy as a long-time board member has been to “do no harm.”
“For me, one child getting COVID and taking COVID home to the grandparents that child lives with, that is way more harm than what I’ve come to understand is the harm from wearing a mask,” said Sherburne, who also noted that the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t currently available for those under 12.
Munkittrick said she agreed with many of the points brought up by residents and in the past by Tavani, and is in favor of an exemption personally, but has also heard from many in the area she represents who are comfortable with the mask mandate and favor compliance.
After the vote, Greenland said, “This isn’t something that we can do overnight, so I’d like to ask the parents for patience as the school district comes up with this.”
