ROME – It was a day of friendship, flags – and food.
Around 100 guests turned out Sunday afternoon for the second annual Roman-LeRaysville Masonic Lodge picnic, held at the Rome Park pavilion. Assisted by LeRaysville Eastern Star Chapter 498, the Masons held the event just for fun and camaraderie.
It was all “to promote friendship in Masonry,” lodge member Jim Smith remarked.
The day included a large meal with burgers, hot dogs and more prepared by the Masons, plus dishes brought in by guests, as well as presentation of U.S. flags to veterans by the Eastern Star chapter. And of course, there was a lot of visiting all along.
The picnic continues a tradition, which began last summer. Not long before that, the LeRaysville Masonic chapter had closed and merged with Rome, with the whole organization being renamed Roman-LeRay Lodge No. 418. Because the LeRaysville Eastern Star had been meeting in the LeRaysville hall, which was closed and sold, that chapter moved its headquarters to Rome and is now sharing that building with the Masons. The 2021 picnic, therefore, helped promote unity and friendship among everyone after the changes.
The Masons, also known as “Freemasons,” are a fraternal organization dating back several centuries focusing on charitable work, biblical lessons and moral development.
“It’s about making good men better,” member Jeremy Soper commented. Soper is acting worshipful master of the lodge (worshipful master is similar to president). It’s also about “good camaraderie,” he believes. “Gives you like-minded people to talk to.”
The Roman-LeRay lodge is part of District 16 of Freemasonry in Pennsylvania. Other local lodges include those in Sayre, Towanda, Monroeton, Laceyville, Troy and Canton.
The Masons, like many organizations, are short on volunteers, member Mike Maslov noted. But their “principles are still the same.” The Freemasons have been accepting the challenge to try to bring in new members, too, he believes.
Eastern Star is related to Freemasonry. Any man who is a Mason in good standing, or a woman related to a Mason, may join. Also a charitable organization, it focuses on women from the Bible whose lives teach moral lessons and values, and locally it includes the LeRaysville and Towanda chapters.
Soper welcomed picnic guests and thanked those who prepared the food.
“I’m glad that we have a good turnout,” he said.
Special guest state Rep. Tina Pickett led all present in the Pledge of Allegiance and lodge member Ken Owlett offered the invocation. Besides the burgers and hot dogs, guests enjoyed things like pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and green bean salads, fruit and vegetables, chocolate cake and even popcorn.
Lodge member Gale Bowen grilled up the burgers and dogs and said they were preparing 100 of each.
“The last thing we want is to run out of food,” Bowen said.
Eastern Star members Christine Thetga and Bob Stevens, who also belongs to the Masonic lodge, presented a dozen flags to veterans present. Pickett assisted in handing them out. They included veterans from various eras, perhaps the oldest being George Smith of Wysox, an Air Force veteran who served between World War II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.