ROME – It was all about sharing — sharing food, sharing friendship, sharing history and sharing the very lifeblood in their veins.
Members of Roman-LeRay Masonic Lodge No. 418, along with LeRaysville Chapter No. 498 of the Order of the Eastern Star and friends and family, met Sunday afternoon at the Rome Park pavilion for their annual picnic. But the event included more than just burgers on a sunny day, as guests celebrated a milestone membership, honored officers and learned about a special program benefitting not only them, but fellow community members.
Bob Stevens, worshipful master (head officer) of the lodge, was pleased with the turnout.
“I thought it was well-attended,” he said later of the 60-70 guests.
Besides relatives, visitors included members of other lodges and chapters, as well as Rome Borough officials. Stevens also praised lodge member and trustee Bob Northrup, who chaired the picnic committee.
“He did the bulk of the organizing and planning.”
After the meal, officers presented Roman-LeRay Lodge member Ira Thetga of Potterville a pin and certificate honoring his 50 years of membership.
“Fifty years ago, you stood at the altar of Freemasonry,” District Deputy Grand Master David McGuigan stated during Thetga’s ceremony. “For 50 years you have labored … and reached this maturity” – the third stage of a Mason’s life, after youth and manhood.
Based on his 50-year record, the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania saw fit to bestow the honor on him.
“I do present to you the Pennsylvania Grand Lodge award of gold,” McGuigan said of the pin, which he called a “token of love and appreciation.”
Officers and relatives then offered Thetga handshakes and hugs, and McGuigan presented him a framed certificate.
Chaplain Miles Randall and Stevens also took part in the ceremony.
As district deputy grand master, McGuigan supervises all lodges in Bradford County. He also is a member of the Roman-LeRay lodge.
Jack Wheeler, from Rural Amity Lodge 70, in Athens, and Trojan Lodge 306, in Troy, shared thoughts before and during the picnic program about the Masons’ statewide Blood and Organ Donor Program. Through the BODP, Masonic lodges host Red Cross blood drives and support organ-transplant patients.
Wheeler and his wife, Ruth, have deep, personal experiences with organ transplants. Both were married before, and those previous spouses had transplants.
“My wife had been a kidney recipient. Her brother was a living donor,” he explained.
She had the surgery in 1993 and lived another 26 years. Ruth’s first husband received a heart transplant and survived about nine more years before passing in 2014.
Today, Jack Wheeler serves on the Masons’ state Blood and Organ Donor board, as well as head of the program in the Athens lodge. Roman-LeRay Lodge Secretary Jim Smith is head of the program throughout the Bradford County lodges.
Wearing his red Blood and Organ Donor Program polo shirt, with a Masonic emblem inside a heart, Wheeler explained Pennsylvania Freemasons started the “Blood Club” 50 years ago in certain areas, with club members asked to give blood once a year along with $10.
“Someone said, ‘Why are we doing this only in Philadelphia? We should be doing this across the state!’” he said.
So, about 20 years ago, the statewide Blood and Organ Donor Program began.
“If a Mason gives blood once, he and his spouse are covered for blood products for life,” he explained of the financial benefits.
Dependent children under 21 also are covered.
“It’s a tremendous benefit.”
A Mason also may donate in the name of another member who cannot give due to medical conditions or other issues, ensuring the second Mason and his family are covered. He noted some members who have, indeed, donated multiple times.
Lodges also receive checks from the state program, based on the number of members who donate blood, for their Almoners Fund, which helps members in financial need.
Upcoming blood drives by the local Masons and American Red Cross are set for: 1-6 p.m., Aug. 31, at the Rome Presbyterian Church; 1:30 – 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Sayre VFW Post 1536; and 1-6 p.m., Sept. 19, Troy Fire Co.
In the organ side of the program, “we’ve helped probably 50 brethren in what they call their ‘transplant journey,” Wheeler noted.
It could be financial help, rides to medical appointments, making sure they get needed information or even rides to Masonic meetings.
“It’s just one of the benefits of being a Mason,” he said.
“The nice thing about Freemasonry is … we’re not in it for titles. We’re in it for the opportunity to work together,” and to help the community, he reflected. And donated blood helps the local community before it’s sent elsewhere, he said.
“What we do immediately benefits the community.”
By giving blood, Masons show “we’re a community that truly, truly cares.” It’s the “purest form of charity,” he believes — giving of yourself, without knowing who will benefit.
“That is pure charity.”
Various Roman-LeRay officers were introduced, including McGuigan and his wife, Sharon; Stevens and his wife, Joan; treasurer Duane Phillips; Smith and wife Nancy; trustees Northrup (wife Pam), Frank Hoffmann (wife Susan) and Gale Bowen (wife Tammy); junior deacon James Vajda and wife Diane; senior master of ceremonies Albert Ogden and wife Virginia; and chaplain Miles Randall.
New members present were: Cody Clark (wife Emily), James Russell Sr. (wife Susan) and Mitchell Ferrill (wife LuAnne and daughter Liz). Visitors from other lodges included Bill Them (wife Pat), past master from Wyalusing; Eric Chaffee, past master, Wyalusing; Larry Ward, past master, Trojan; and Cliff Rigby, senior warder, Trojan. Rome Borough Council members Cherry Benjamin (president) and Joe Clutter also were introduced.
A member of the Eastern Star spoke briefly. Current OES officers attending included Shirley Rockefeller, secretary; Bob and Joan Stevens, associate patron and associate conductress; Christine Thetga, the office of Esther; and Nancy Sharer, associate matron, all from LeRaysville. Towanda officers present were JoAnn Baker, secretary, and Richard Clark, treasurer. McGuigan offered the blessing before the picnic.
