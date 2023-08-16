ROME – It was all about sharing — sharing food, sharing friendship, sharing history and sharing the very lifeblood in their veins.

Members of Roman-LeRay Masonic Lodge No. 418, along with LeRaysville Chapter No. 498 of the Order of the Eastern Star and friends and family, met Sunday afternoon at the Rome Park pavilion for their annual picnic. But the event included more than just burgers on a sunny day, as guests celebrated a milestone membership, honored officers and learned about a special program benefitting not only them, but fellow community members.