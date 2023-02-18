Masons, OES sponsoring blood drive in Rome

Richard J. McCracken, left, and Jim Smith, members of Roman-LeRay Masonic Lodge No. 418, work at a December blood drive at the Rome Presbyterian Church. Another drive is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the church. Donors will receive an Amazon gift card and a chance to win a trip to Florida.

 Photo Provided

Roman-LeRay Masonic Lodge No. 418 and LeRaysville Chapter 498 of the Order of the Eastern Star will together host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Rome Presbyterian Church.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please contact Jim Smith, a member of the Masonic lodge, at Sjam53@yahoo.com. The Red Cross notes you can streamline your donation experience by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.