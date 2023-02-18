Masons, OES sponsoring blood drive in Rome

Roman-LeRay Masonic Lodge No. 418 and LeRaysville Chapter 498 of the Order of the Eastern Star will together host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Rome Presbyterian Church.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please contact Jim Smith, a member of the Masonic lodge, at Sjam53@yahoo.com. The Red Cross notes you can streamline your donation experience by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
Everyone donating blood in the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by e-mail. They also will be entered in a drawing to possibly win a trip for two to Florida which, the Red Cross explains, will include “round-trip air fare, a three-night stay at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and a $100 voucher for the resort’s Ocean Hai restaurant, plus a $750 gift card for expenses.”
The sponsors are committed to strengthening the community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations.
The Red Cross adds: Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished. Organizers urge all to give blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.
The Red Cross notes that donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O-negative, A-negative and B-negative.
Lodge No. 418 also sponsored a successful blood drive at the church in late December, assisted by Northeast student Cody Strauss.
The Masonic lodge is part of Freemasonry, an international fraternal organization that focuses on moral development of members and charitable work. The Eastern Star, also part of the Freemason family, focuses on charity, truth and lovingkindness. Both organizations are committed to bettering their communities and lending help to their fellow man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.