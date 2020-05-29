Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.