ULSTER TOWNSHIP – The Mather Memorial Library in Ulster will be selling used books on Saturday, June 5 as part of a semi-annual fundraiser.
Money from the sale helps the library with needs such as keeping its supply of books updated or regular maintenance, according to library board member Florence Birdsall.
“The library generates a lot of used books and we have donations of used books, and we have to do something with them,” she said. “So, to benefit the public, we have a semi-annual book sale. We charge very little and it’s to benefit everybody.”
The library also offers computers for the public to use and a summer reading program for children.
Books will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under a tent placed in front of the library, which is located along Route 220 in the village.
