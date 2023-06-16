MILDRED — Tuesday morning marked the official completion of Sullivan County’s newest art instillation, a wrap-around mural spanning two walls of the inside of the Mattern building, featuring aspects of Mildred’s and Sullivan County’s history.
The artist who planned, sketched and painted the mural, Cat Badger, owns and operates CB Studios, a scenic painting company that works with businesses and homeowners. The mural was sponsored through Endless Mountains Heritage Region and The Sullivan County Council of the Arts.
According to Badger, the planning for the mural started last year. They began by researching the local history and asking the sponsors what they would like to see in the mural. She drew up a sketch, later putting it into the computer.
The mural features images of the local railroad, mining and lumber industries, as well as images of prominent landmarks in Sullivan County. A map of Sullivan County from the 1950s, along with imagery of the shoemaker factory, which is what the Mattern building was originally used for, is also featured on the mural.
“There is a map from the 1950’s, which is really cool because it has some areas that have changed names, but it’s also a great transition to the factory area,” Badger said. “Unfortunately I couldn’t find any photographs, and many people helped me look, of the inside of the factory.”
The factory was built in 1947, and there is a tribute on the mural to important figures who helped build, fund and support the factory.
Badger started painting the mural in January, taking a total of six months to complete. She said that she hopes that the community will enjoy having her artwork in the historical Mattern building.
“I hope that people can come and just take a seat and appreciate the artwork on the walls, because we’re in such a small area, you don’t get to see a lot of public art,” Badger said. “I also hope it gives people an opportunity to learn more about the history of their town and this building. We are hoping it will be welcoming for people who come into this building whether they be tenants or visitors.”
