MILDRED — Tuesday morning marked the official completion of Sullivan County’s newest art instillation, a wrap-around mural spanning two walls of the inside of the Mattern building, featuring aspects of Mildred’s and Sullivan County’s history.

The artist who planned, sketched and painted the mural, Cat Badger, owns and operates CB Studios, a scenic painting company that works with businesses and homeowners. The mural was sponsored through Endless Mountains Heritage Region and The Sullivan County Council of the Arts.