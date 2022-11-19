Eric Matthews recently announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for district court 42-3-04, which is currently held by Fred Wheaton, who will be retiring at the end of 2023.
Eric Matthews recently announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for district court 42-3-04, which is currently held by Fred Wheaton, who will be retiring at the end of 2023.
See Matthews’ announcement below:
I, Eric Matthews, am officially announcing my candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for district court 42-3-04 being vacated by the retiring Honorable Fred Wheaton. I have recently met with Judge Wheaton and personally thanked him for his service along with wishing him the best in his last year as MDJ and as he retires to continue to keep “farmin”!
I was appointed to the office of Bradford County Auditor in July 2019 and was subsequently elected in the 2019 general election. I am a 1983 graduate of Athens Area High School, after which I served four years in the United States Marine Corps. After returning home from serving in the USMC, I studied business administration at Keystone College. I have twenty years’ experience in the building trades as well as twelve years in the natural gas industry.
My wife Sarah and I have been married for over thirty-three years and have two children, Cadie and Ethan, a son-in-law Nick (Cadie) as well as one granddaughter, Emma. With a strong entrepreneurial spirit, I have owned and co-owned several small businesses over the past twenty-five years, including general contracting, manufacturing, property management and farming. Previously, I served as chairman of the Sheshequin Planning Commission, Sheshequin Township Board of Supervisors Chairman, and auditor for Sheshequin Township. I have been a member of the Bradford County Republican Party, where I served as chairman for ten years. I have also served as the Bradford County Republican State Committeeman, as well as Chairman of the Bradford Area Friends of the NRA committee.
As proof of my commitment to be ready to assume the duties of MDJ on day one, I have been previously certified by the United Judicial System of PA to serve as a Magisterial District Judge. My previous certification along with my history of service to our country and communities have prepared me to serve as your next Magisterial District Judge. And if elected I assure you, I will work hard for the entire 42-3-04 district community by bringing my knowledge, experience, temperament, integrity, and dedication to that office. To accomplish that task, I humbly ask for your vote and support.
