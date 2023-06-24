TROY — Maya Moody has been chosen as the 37th recipient of the $2,500 Brian R. Shaner Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a Troy Area High School senior. The scholarship memorializes Brian Shaner, who was a freshman at Troy Area High School interested in engineering, math and science who tragically passed away in 1987.
Maya was the valedictorian of her class and has been an elected class officer all four years of high school. She has also been an officer in National Honor Society and Troy’s Student Council. While working part-time and being a member of youth group, Maya has also participated in the Troy High School band, chorus, marching band, drama club, Future Business Leaders of America, and attended the HOBY Leadership Conference her sophomore year.
