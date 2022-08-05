When the Pennsylvania legislature passed Act 77 of 2019 it was through bipartisan efforts to increase citizens accessibility to voting in the state. But after the 2020 election, wherein it took days for the final vote count to come in due to the massive influx of mail and absentee ballots, it became a target of ire in the state.
One of Bradford County’s own, commissioner Doug McLinko, has led the charge against Act 77, suing the state and secretary of state to declare the act in violation of the state constitution. McLinko’s legal efforts, along with the efforts of others in the state including some state legislators who had previously voted for the measure, had been bolstered in the Commonwealth Court who ruled that Act 77 was unconstitutional.
This ruling was overturned on Tuesday however, in a 5-2 vote by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
When asked his opinion on the ruling, McLinko called it a “political flip.”
“The fact is three conservative justices on the Commonwealth Court and two on the state Supreme Court ruled against this bill. Liberal activist judges ruled in support of it,” McLinko alleged.
Justice Christine Donohue, who wrote for the majority, ruled against the Commonwealth Court’s decision that wording in the constitution that Pennsylvanians “shall offer to vote” required physical presence at a polling place. Donohue also noted that the lawsuits against Act 77 hadn’t come forward until after the 2020 election results, indicating a potential political bias in the objections.
McLinko maintained that his objection was purely on the constitutionality of the measure.
“This was never decided by the voters. It should have required an amendment to the constitution, which would include a ballot initiative. Instead, legislators never consulted with county election officials, never met with poll workers. It was shoved down our throats,” McLinko argued.
Donohue’s majority opinion stated that the state constitution “in no way limits the authority conferred upon by the General Assembly…to provide for a new method of voting such as the universal mail-in ballot provisions of Act 77”.
At issue was the Commonwealth Court’s interpretation of the phrase “offer to vote” in the state constitution. The Commonwealth Court interpreted this to mean a voter must physically present themselves to polling places. Several Supreme Court justices argued the definition of “offer” was more broad, noting that citizens often receive “offer to purchase” or “offer of contracts” through the mail in the same way they would send a ballot.
McLinko did not say whether he saw a way forward through litigation, as his lawyers were still going through the opinion, but directed his ire at secretary of state Leigh Chapman, accusing her of attempting to federalize state elections.
McLinko nodded to Mark Finchem, a state representative in Arizona, as a person leading the charge in other states for election integrity. Finchem has been one of the loudest voices in Arizona claiming the 2020 Presidential election was “stolen” from then-president Donald Trump. Independent audits as well as one led by the Arizona state senate found no evidence of such in Arizona. Finchem is the Republican nominee for Arizona Secretary of State, the office that oversees statewide elections.
McLinko has often repeated similar stances regarding the 2020 election. Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have found only five voter fraud cases from the 2020 election, while the Trump Justice Department determined there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that year.
Asserting that changes to election law “concerns voters of both parties,” McLinko reiterated that Act 77 should go to the people.
“We can put an initiative on the ballot. We can do it and do it quickly. They did it for the governor’s emergency powers during COVID.”
McLinko also asserted that the problems caused by Act 77 were handled well by Bradford County election officials.
“Our election officials and those of surrounding counties are excellent at their jobs. The problem is Philadelphia,” McLinko insists.
He expressed doubt that the state legislature would pass a bill reversing Act 77, though he noted he felt confident if Republican nominee Doug Mastriano were to win the governor’s race this fall that Mastriano would sign such legislation.
For now, Act 77 remains on the books. Pennsylvania voters can register to vote up to 15 days before an election, can request a mail-in ballot with no excuse up to 50 days before an election, and can submit mail-in and absentee ballots until 8 p.m. on election day because of it.
Whether that changes before voters go to the polls November 8 is still up in the air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.