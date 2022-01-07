On the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, many have been looking back.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko was in Washington, D.C. that day and saw President Donald Trump’s speech with several county locals who traveled by bus.
“We went down to support the president – which I still support – and to hear what he had to say and be part of a historic rally,” McLinko said.
“When my brother and I were walking through the crowd by the Washington monument, I saw people with GoPros on their helmets, things that didn’t make sense and I said to him that these guys look like paramilitary,” he said. “I have been to a lot of Trump rallies and I have never seen anything like those people anywhere ever before.”
McLinko said that his experience that day was of people laughing and having a good time despite the cold weather, and thinking that the president’s speech wasn’t that exciting.
“It was one of the most boring speeches I’ve ever heard and I saw nothing that he said that would incite a riot,” he said. “We never went near the Capitol, we want back to the bus and heard the news as we were leaving.”
He believes that there should have been more security there, and now wishes that day never happened.
“I don’t approve of anybody entering that Capitol building, not one. We all have a right to assemble, we don’t have a right to break in and destroy,” he said. “I don’t condone for a second anybody going inside that building, nor would I in our own courthouse.”
McLinko stressed that he wanted to be at the rally to support election integrity and for having safe and secure elections.
“I didn’t go down there to overturn the election or anything like that, none of us did. We went down there to support our president and ask for fair elections,” he said.
McLinko believes that Pennsylvania’s Act 77 that enacted “no excuse” mail-in voting is unconstitutional and that it disenfranchised voters outside of about four counties.
“I believe that any changes in our voting should be done by constitutional amendment or it should stay the same,” he said.
On the federal level, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) joined colleagues on the Senate floor to reflect on that day.
“On a day of horror, terror and desecration, a day when a group of Americans came to this building to stop the counting of the electoral votes and they were told to do that by the then-President of the United States,” Casey described.
Casey described how police were attacked with objects like flagpoles, bats and bricks and suffered injuries like broken bones, concussions and chemical burns.
“What this all adds up to is unfortunately not just a mob going into a building, this is about domestic terrorism and I think it is an important day to be thankful that so many stood up to that domestic terrorism,” he said.
About 140 injuries to law enforcement were inflicted based upon a deliberate falsehood that the election was stolen, according to Casey.
“Despite that, we know that something of the order of 60 judges throughout the country, federal judges, state judges appointed by Democrats, Republicans and even some by the former president called out that big lie by rejecting that argument,” he said.
He expressed gratitude and commendation to the law enforcement officers and other officials in the building that helped protect others.
“Everything from getting us to safety to making sandwiches for us when we were in a safe and secure room,” he said. “So many Americans now know after all of these months have unfolded about the sacrifices made by so many on that day especially law enforcement.”
The anniversary should be a day for resolve and Congress should take legislative action by passing the Freedom to Vote Act in an effort to protect voting rights and would include measures to protect and expand early voting, mail-in ballots and dropboxes, Casey said.
Pennsylvania’s voter turnout went from about 6 million votes in 2016 to almost 6.9 million in 2020, the highest turnout in more than 120 years in the state, according to Casey.
“That didn’t happen in our state just because people were more interested, it happened because we had pathways by way of a change in state law to allow them to vote very similar to what we are trying to do by enacting into law the Freedom to Vote Act,” he said.
He stated that the Jan. 6 attack continues to this day in the form of lawmakers in state houses, including Pennsylvania who continue to question the 2020 election outcome and are trying to pass voter suppression laws.
“We are also determined to move forward to protect our democracy and ensure that this great American experiment continues for generations,” he said.
