TOWANDA BOROUGH — Federal Officials from the Department of Energy, United States Department of Agriculture and possibly more are expected to visit Bradford County sometime near the end of October or early November, according to Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
“It’s pretty exciting, it’s taken a long time to get these people to come up,” McLinko said on Sunday. “We want to show them what’s happening at the grassroots level.”
Outside of the commissioners and the federal officials, industry leaders in energy and agriculture from across the United States are expected to be on hand for the one-day visit as well as local and regional politicians, business leaders, and educators to show the feds how the agriculture and energy businesses are conducted at the ground level.
The itinerary for the event is not settled yet, but McLinko said that he wants to at least tour some agricultural facilities as well as a major business in the area.
“It’s going to be a pretty packed day. But it’s about the one-on-ones and discussions so we can get a sense of what’s going on and they get a sense of what we’re doing.”
The Bradford County Commissioners have been urging the departments to come to the area for some time, according to McLinko.
“I’ve traveled to Washington a couple times and offered them to come up so we could talk about, for example, how we’re improving broadband in our county. I think that’s as innovative and creative as it gets, the way we’re doing it. I think they’d be very interested in that.”
McLinko said that he feels that the federal government can look too much at the industry level on things like energy and agriculture and that “looking at ground level, grassroots” is not done enough.
“I hope we can walk away with some real opportunities,” McLinko said of what he expects Bradford County to get out of the visit. “We have a lot of smart people in the area. I think it’s a big deal, I’m excited.”
Announcements on exactly who will be making the trip to Northeastern Pennsylvania and when it will take place are expected in the near future.
