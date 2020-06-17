McLinko feels encouraged following latest White House meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko said Tuesday was a long day, but one that left him feeling like a lot had been accomplished.
McLinko traveled to the White House to meet with Dennis Bartow and Drew Horn under National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, speaking about unfair Chinese trade practices and their impact on local industry, as well as broadband, over the course of multiple hours.
Speaking about Horn, who visited the area in February, McLinko said, “I thank him once again for caring about rural Pennsylvania, rural America.”
McLinko said under the Trump Administration, he has been able to meet with officials in Washington D.C. a number of times, and praised the administration’s focus on rural America overall. He noted that federal officials have also met with local industries such as Eureka Resources, New Fortress Energy, and Global Tungsten and Powders Corp. in the past.
Although he couldn’t provide too many details from this recent meeting, McLinko said it was a learning experience and he felt it was very productive.
“I’ve been in BS meetings before and this wasn’t one of them,” he said.
