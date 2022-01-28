The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ruled in favor of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, who has been suing to declare no-excuse mail voting unconstitutional.
At issue are the changes in state voting law enacted Oct. 2019 as Act 77 that had passed through the legislature with strong bipartisan support in both chambers, particularly allowing voters to apply for mail-in ballots with no excuse. McLinko had maintained that those measures were an overreach by the state.
"We want to give the ballot box back to the rightful owners which are all parties not just Republicans."
McLinko had argued against the use of no-excuse mail voting and filed suit against the state Secretary of State in the Commonwealth Court Aug.6, 2021. When asked for comment on the ruling, McLinko responded that it “felt great”.
“I’ve been so mad about this since they day they voted it in,” McLinko insisted. “It was unconstitutional the day they cast that vote.”
McLinko has previously alleged that Act. 77 had been used to “steal” the 2020 election from then President Donald Trump, but clarified that in his suit, “we were fighting Republicans. Republicans were the ones that voted this law in pre-COVID.”
A key reason for the suit McLinko had stated was that, as a member of the County Board of Elections, he was put between a rock and a hard place, believing "that administering ballots pursuant to P.L. 552, No. 77 (Act 77) is unconstitutional and places me into an untenable position of acting unlawfully at the risk of disenfranchisement of voters.”
Besides allowing voters to apply for mail-in ballots without having to provide an approved excuse such as travel requirements, the Act also allowed voters to register to vote just 15 days before an election, instead of the previous deadline of 30 days. It also had election security measures such as providing money to counties to replace ballot machines with voter-verifiable paper ballots.
Judge Mary Hanna Leavitt, who authored the decision, maintained that no excuse mail-in voting is not explicitly spelled out in the state constitution and thus would require a constitutional amendment to be considered law. In Pennsylvania, the state constitution is amended when a measure passes the state legislature two years in a row and is then passed in a ballot measure by voters.
“If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end the ... requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted,” Leavitt explained. “But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation authorizing no-excuse mail-in voting can ‘be placed upon our statute books.’”
The Commonwealth Court in their decision did not specifically rule on the constitutionality of no excuse mail-in voting, only that the process through which it was applied to the state was flawed. The other measures in Act. 77 were not part of the suit.
McLinko declared the ruling a victory for local government over state government.
“The state legislature did not, that I know of, meet with any county commissioners or any county voting officials to talk with them about what they were doing.” McLinko claimed. “It’s a victory for voters of all parties.”
McLinko maintained that his suit would help to restore voter confidence in the voting process.
"This was about one thing. Was the Act. 77 mail-in voting constitutional or not constitutional. The Commonwealth Court spoke loud and clear," McLinko delcared.
Pennsylvanians cast 2,637,065 mail and absentee ballots during the 2020 election, with 4,216,030 voting in-person on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.