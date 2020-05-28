Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko has been endorsed by the Trump campaign as a write-in candidate for Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention.
As a write-in candidate, Doug McLinko’s name will not appear on the ballot. Voters will need to mark the write-in option on the ballot and add his name.
In the 12th Congressional District, the endorsed candidates for Delegate are Tina Pickett, Krystle Bristol, and Mark Harris. The endorsed candidates for Alternate Delegate are Mary J. Hayes, Irene Harris, and Doug McLinko as a write-in.
McLinko released the following statement:
“As an early supporter of Donald Trump for President, I am humbled to have the endorsement of the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign for my write-in. Donald Trump is immune to the influence of big-money donors, has shown time and again that he is ready to lead on the critical issues we face, and has the strength, toughness, and independence to follow through on his plans. I am proud to have the endorsement of his campaign and ask that every Trump-supporting Republican write me in for Alternate delegate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.