McLinko remembers Bustin as anniversary of his passing approaches

Monday will mark the one year anniversary of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin’s passing.
During the Bradford County Commissioners’ most recent meeting, Commissioner Doug McLinko shared some memories about his former colleague while acknowledging the “sad day” that was approaching.
“Ed’s missed. He was a terrific guy. I liked him a lot,” said McLinko. “He made coming to work fun. We didn’t always agree, but one thing Ed always did is he worked those disagreements out peacefully.”
Following his sudden passing on April 19, 2020 at the age of 59, Bustin was remembered for his work as a first responder, firefighter and EMT who was involved with the Greater Valley EMS board. As a commissioner, McLinko and Commissioner Darly Miller at the time remembered his focus on helping others, including those with mental illness or who were struggling with addiction.
During a celebration of life held at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park in October, Bustin was posthumously honored with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s Commissioner of the Year award.
“There’s a lot of different projects he took on. He was very interested in the schools. His mark will be left for years to come,” McLinko said.
“Keep his family in your prayers,” McLinko added.
