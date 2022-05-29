Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko spoke out against U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick’s challenge to the vote total in the Republican primary against celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
McLinko also called upon state Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68), Tina Pickett (R-110) and state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) to repeal Act 77 during the meeting.
“We are witnessing in Pennsylvania a mess in our elections. We are like a third world nation right now,” McLinko said.
Act 77 was enacted into law in October 2019 with strong bipartisan support in both chambers. The law allows voters to apply for mail-in ballots with no excuse.
McLinko argued against the use of no-excuse mail voting and filed suit against the state Secretary of State in the Commonwealth Court Aug. 6, 2021. The Commonwealth Court declared Act 77 unconstitutional in January, but the ruling now faces appeal to the state Supreme Court, which is currently allowing mail-in ballots.
He previously alleged that Act. 77 had been used to “steal” the 2020 election from then-President Donald Trump, but clarified that in his suit, “we were fighting Republicans. Republicans were the ones that voted this law in pre-COVID.”
Oz is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and currently leads McCormick by less than a thousand votes. The vote total difference falls within the margin of state law for a mandatory electoral recount, according to Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.
McCormick has responded by filing a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court that calls for counties to count mail-in or absentee ballots received by the deadline but don’t have a handwritten date on the envelope.
“This is what happens when you are outside the law and we are outside the law,” McLinko said. “I would like to publicly call for David McCormick and [campaign manager] David Urban to stop it, to stop trying to force counties into counting illegal ballots.”
He stated that Urban “needs to knock it off” and strongly disagrees with the campaign’s vote challenge.
McLinko also called upon Pickett, Owlett and Yaw to go to Harrisburg and repeal Act 77.
“No more excuses. No more spin. It’s a mess,” he stated.
McLinko alleges that Act 77’s mail-in voting puts stress on county election workers and makes it difficult for them to do their jobs. He believes voting should be done only on one day and in-person with a hard copy with the four exceptions of absentee ballots and with ID voting.
“What we do here, it’s done right,” said Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller at Thursday’s meeting. “But I will tell you right now, what we’re creating and have created for some time, is a mess and what we need to do if we don’t do anything else, we have got to restore confidence in the system.”
