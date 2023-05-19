WYALUSING — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is once again hosting the Missoula Children’s Theatre for a residency in Wyalusing.
Auditions for the MCT production of “The Secret Garden” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 5 at the Kenneth S. Williams Auditorium in the Wyalusing High School.
Anyone interested in auditioning should arrive at 9:45 a.m. for registration and should plan to stay for the full two hours. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Some of the roles to be cast will include Mary Lennox, Martha Sowerby, Dickon Sowerby, Susan Sowerby, Colin Craven, Archibald Craven, Ayah, Mrs. Medlock, Doctor Craven, Ben Weatherstaff, Robin Redbreast, the Bugs that Rock, the Canadian Geese, the Moor Folk, the Fireflies and The Secret Garden.
All students from kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to audition. There is no need to prepare anything in advance. Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.
The MCT touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, and props. MCT actor/directors will conduct rehearsals from the day of auditions through the following week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
There will be a registration fee for all students who are cast in the show.
“The Secret Garden” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the Kenneth S. Williams Auditorium in the Wyalusing Valley High School.
The MCT summer residency in Wyalusing is funded in part by the Wyalusing Rainbow Club, Tuscarora Wayne Mutual Foundation, and Arrow United Industries, with support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and The United Way of Bradford County.
Missoula Children’s Theatre is a national and international organization.
For more information, call BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman at (570) 268-2787.
