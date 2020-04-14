Members of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways say their partnership with Meals on Wheels came at the right time.
The meal delivery organization was selected for the 2020 Sweet Support community partnership as it faces an increasing need from its elderly clientele during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this partnership, customers can gift their purchases of Girl Scout cookies to help a community entity. From across 24 counties in New York along with Bradford and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have donated around 550 cases, or 6,600 individual boxes, of cookies to Meals on Wheels programs in the service area, according to a news release. Pennsylvania donations have also extended to Sullivan and Susquehanna counties.
“We are very happy to partner with Meals on Wheels as our Sweet Support community recipient. As fate would have it, this partnership comes at a critical moment. We are grateful to help provide a special treat for those seeking this service during these challenging times,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.
“We recently changed to an alternative delivery route and decided to surprise our recipients with the donated Girl Scout cookies. Our drivers and recipients would ordinarily enjoy a chat during deliveries. Now that the process has been refined to limit social interaction, it’s been remarkable to see how the simple gesture of goodwill in a surprise box of cookies revives the feeling of community,” says Kelly Hall, community services coordinator for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
Those interested in donating a cookie purchase or money toward a cookie donation for Meals on Wheels can visit gsnypenn.org/cookiefinder.
