The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging says its Meals of Wheels Endless Mountains program will continue providing food to seniors, although it has implemented a number of other changes in response to COVID-19.
The agency’s offices in Towanda are remaining open for normal business hours, but visitors will have to undergo a screening process and remain in the waiting area, according to an announcement released Wednesday. However, the agency has stopped activities at its 20 Active Living Centers until further notice in line with Gov. Tom Wolf’s directives. It will also be utilizing technology as much as possible to avoid direct contact with the public, which includes replacing home visits with phone calls.
“To the very best of our ability, we are taking measures to ensure adequate services remain available to those in need,” the agency stated. “We pledge to be a reliable source of support for our community during this time of uncertainty, and to work tirelessly to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the older adults we serve.”
Older adults requiring items such as fuel, food, medications, or other needs are encouraged to contact the local Area Agency on Aging office at (570) 265-6121 for help. In the meantime, the agency said these adults should practice social distancing and follow other safety guidelines, such as regular handwashing, as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the general community, the agency added, “Reach out to your friends and neighbors through social media or a phone call; a quick ‘hello’ can make all the difference, or they may even be in need of food or supplies and wary of running to the store.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.