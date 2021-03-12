Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains joins in month-long March for Meals celebration with communities nationwide

Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the home-delivered meal program of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, announced that it will be participating in the 19th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and the senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain healthy and independent at home.
Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains celebrates the annual March for Meals campaign by recognizing the vital role of volunteers. Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains volunteers come from all ages and backgrounds, from the elementary school child who likes to ride along with his grandma during summer vacation; to the nurses who worked together for years only to transition into volunteering together after retirement; to the college students who pick up a route when they’re home from school. Many volunteers choose to volunteer with a friend, spouse, or other loved one; they are able to spend time with their partner while serving the community. And even volunteers who had never met develop fast friendships over the shared joy of making a positive impact in others’ lives.
Active Living Center Director, Robin VanValkenburg noted the commitment of her volunteer team, saying, “They are there in the rainy spring, the hottest days in the summer, and the coldest days in the winter to help with the delivery of these needed meals. So a big ‘thank you’ to all of those volunteers who make this service possible.”
With the safety of the community as top priority, Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains volunteers are provided training to perform contact-less delivery and personal protective equipment to promote community health while serving.
For more information about supporting Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains through volunteerism or charitable contribution, call 1-800-982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
