Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains will be altering its delivery schedule to help protect the health and safety of recipients, volunteers, and staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, deliveries throughout its service area, including Bradford and Sullivan counties, will change to weekly and utilize contact-less delivery methods, according to an announcement from the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging.
Those looking for more information can call the agency at 1-800-982-4346.
