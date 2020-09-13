While Saturday’s Patriots in the Park event at Mt. Pisgah State Park was a time to honor servicemen and women of all branches of the military, three veterans in attendance received some special recognition as part of the ceremony.
Joseph Kozak of West Burlington Township, a Korean War veteran who is a former Merchant Marine and member of the U.S. Army, became the recipient of the Korean Ambassador of Peace Award among other recognition from area representatives Saturday.
“Mr. Kozak, you are truly a special guy and we’re here to say thanks to you,” said state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), who presided over Kozak’s recognition.
A message from U.S. Sen. Pat Tooney (R-Pa.) read aloud by Pickett stated: “Mr. Kozak, it is my genuine pleasure to present to you this Korean Ambassador for Peace medal that you have earned from your service during the Korean War. I’m honored to have helped obtain this medal to properly salute your heroism. Your bravery remains an example for all Americans, especially those currently serving in our armed forces. Thank you again for your honorable service to our country.”
As she presented Kozak with the medal, she remarked about its beauty.
“Those of us who saw it a few minutes ago said, ‘Wow,’ and I think you’ll do the same thing,” she said.
“It’s beautiful. That’s a beautiful medal,” Kozak said following the ceremony. “I’ve gotten a lot of medals from Korea, but this is something unbelievable.”
In a message signed the minister, patriots and veterans affairs of the Republic of Korea, officials said the medal was a symbol of Kozak’s service to help the country preserve its freedom and democracy.
“We cherish in our hearts the memory of your boundless sacrifices in helping us re-establish our free nation,” the statement continued. “In grateful recognition of your dedication and your dedicated contributions, it is our privilege to proclaim you an ambassador for peace. With every good wish of the people of the Republic of Korea, let each of us reaffirm our mutual respect and friendship that may endure for generations to come.”
As Pickett outlined during her presentation, Kozak had previously received United Nations Service medal, the National Defense Service medal, and the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars.
Another presenter representing the office of U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) highlighted how Kozak had been to 150 different countries during his time of service.
“I’ve seen a lot of countries, a lot of people. I like Australia – at that time, back in the ‘70s,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s like today.”
With all of the different places he’s seen, it was the view he found at a piece of property in 1967 that made him call West Burlington home.
Saturday’s presentation also included a certificate from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives thanking Kozak for his service, signed by both Pickett and state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), who was unable to be in attendance.
As Kozak sat before the crowd of attendees, two more local veterans were called forward for Quilt of Valor presentations by Deborah Struble, a member of the Friendship Quilters of Towanda.
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Herrington is a Troy graudate who entered the Air Force after graduating Gettysburg College in 1962. After becoming a pilot in 1964, Herrington deployed to Vietnam where he flew 100 missions over the northern part of the country and Laos. Herrington continued his service as bases in Germany, California, Georgia, Korea, and Iceland before retiring in 1985 with more than 3,400 flight hours, the Distinguished Flying Cross, six air medals, and three meritorious service medals. He is also a past commander and and active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Troy, a member of the American Legion, Wings of Eagles Discovery Center, Troy Area Schools Foundation, the Troy Lions Club, and the Glenwood Cemetery.
Glenda Slater of Troy had worked as an LPN for three years before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1980, but as Struble explained, she had to go through boot camp twice at Fort McClellan in Alabama after injuring her ankle.
“Not too many people take boot camp twice, but Glenda was successful,” Struble said.
After transferring to Fort Sam in Houston for additional occupational specialty training, she ended up transferring to Fort Myers in Virginia to work at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center after the Army realized she was an LPN. She was honorable discharged in 1983.
She served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1983 to 1992, which included a six-month deployment in support of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. She was honorably discharged in 1992, having attained the rank of sergeant.
Her work in the community over the years has included as a custodian for the Troy Area School District, as a home aide and nurse, and as an EMT with Western Alliance Emergency Service,
Struble said the organization is honored to present them with the Quilts of Valor.
“These quilts bring to you a three-part message from our hearts,” she said. “First, we honor you for your service and dedication. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear and to stand in harm’s way in times of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war. Next, our quilters and everyone here know that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of the lives of men and women like you, and this quilt is meant to say thank you for your sacrifice.”
“On behalf of the 12th District of Pennsylvania, we have great respect and gratitude for everything that you’ve done on behalf of our nation,” said the representative from Keller’s office to Kozak, Herrington, and Slater. “Thank you for doing your part to keep us safe, prosperous, and free.”
“I’m so thankful for all that you’ve done,” added a representative from Owlett’s office to all of the veterans in attendance.
