SAYRE BOROUGH — The Standing for Medical Freedom Rally was held by healthcare workers and local residents along the perimeter of Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park on Saturday morning.
Protestors marched in opposition to mandates forcing health care workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine or face unemployment.
Organizer Sam Bennett is a receptionist in a Pennsylvania hospital and said that he faces a Sept. 27 termination that is similar to New York’s state mandate that all of their healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by that date.
On Aug. 10, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that employees in state healthcare facilities are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or face weekly testing.
Bennett organized the private Mandatory COVID Vaccine Defense Facebook group, which led to the development of the rally.
“When our hospital got the notice, I began reaching out to people and started putting something together,” he said.
Due to fast developments, proper permitting was not secured, so protestors marched on the sidewalk around the perimeter of the park.
“I’m here to protest the mandatory vaccination mandate that has been made for hospitals across the nation,” said Bennett.
He said that he was afraid that vaccination mandates will eventually be placed on teachers and everyone’s jobs in general.
“To be told I have until Sept. 27 before I am terminated because I will not put something in my body that I do not want seems completely wrong,” he said.
New York state resident and protestor Renee Moore has worked for 10 years as a personal care worker that tends to individuals with special needs and heard of the event on Facebook.
“I think you should have the freedom of choosing,” she said. “People that are vaccinated or not vaccinated should have the choice to make that decision for their body.”
Danielle Shoultes was also in the protest and stated that her choice to deny the vaccine would end her 12-year healthcare career and that mandatory vaccines violate what she can do with her body.
Shoultes stated that vaccines are great for high risk individuals, but it should still be an option and people should make their own health decisions.
A few local residents were at the rally to express their disapproval of the protestor’s message.
Daniel Polinski expressed his support for vaccinations and believed that protesters where placing their individualism over the rules and needs of society.
He stated that vaccinations are rules that people have to follow for the safety of others like following speed limits and stop signs as examples.
“They think that their individual rights supersede the good of the community and I find that sad,” he said. “Your actions have a direct impact, sometimes tragically and we have had COVID-19 deaths in that hospital over here.”
David Fortune witnessed the rally and said that although he supports their freedoms of speech and protest, he did not agree with their message.
He said that hospitals have the right to determine what rules their employees should be under and that healthcare workers should follow those rules.
Bennett said he plans on conducting more protests in the near future.
