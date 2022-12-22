SAYRE – Guthrie is excited to announce that medical-surgical inpatient services at Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda Campus have resumed.
Joe Sawyer, President, Robert Packer Hospital said, “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, these services were temporarily paused to ensure we could continue to offer the right level of care to the patients who depend on us. This allowed us to relocate Towanda staff to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital where we could combine resources to provide care for a greater number of patients.”
