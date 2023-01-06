HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 to March 31. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.

Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI), Pennsylvania’s Medicare counseling program, is available through local Area Agencies on Aging to help beneficiaries with Medicare questions. Older adults can receive unbiased, no-cost Medicare assistance from trained PA MEDI counselors who can walk them through their options to assist in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize their cost savings and access to health care and benefits.