Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today reminded Medicare beneficiaries that the Annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period is now underway until December 7, 2022 and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) is available to help.

PA MEDI is Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program. It is available through the 52 local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and provides free, confidential, and unbiased education and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to assist them in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care and benefits.