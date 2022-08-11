Memorial golf tournament raises funds for Abuse and Rape Crisis Center

TOWANDA — Sunny summer weather greeted the 17th Annual Lyle Williams Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, July 29 at the Towanda Golf Club, with 18 teams registered to compete.
The tournament serves as a memorial to Lyle William, a PGA golf professional who grew up in Rome and graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1969. This year the tournament benefited the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.
ARCC has been serving the community for more than 40 years with a mission to end interpersonal violence. Many of the services are private and confidential and include counseling, legal advocacy, emergency housing, a 24-hour hotline and prevention education in local schools. All the money raised at the event will stay local to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
ARCC thanked all of the hole sponsors, participating teams, volunteers, and Lynda Williams for helping to make this event a success.
The tournament winners were:
- 1st Place – Colleen Devine, Cody Taylor, Curtis Hicks, Janae Hicks
- 2nd Place – Andy Berdy, Mike Roof, Allison Appleton, Pat McGuire
- 3rd Place – J.B. Sullivan, Lance Stevens, Casey Baker, Jeff Dorman.
