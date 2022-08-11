Memorial golf tournament raises funds for Abuse and Rape Crisis Center

Pictured from the left at first place winners Cody Taylor, Colleen Devine, Curtis Hicks, and Janae Hicks.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Sunny summer weather greeted the 17th Annual Lyle Williams Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, July 29 at the Towanda Golf Club, with 18 teams registered to compete.

The tournament serves as a memorial to Lyle William, a PGA golf professional who grew up in Rome and graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1969. This year the tournament benefited the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.