An annual golf tournament that honors the life of a local golf professional will benefit the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center on July 29.
The 17th Annual Lyle Williams Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Towanda Golf Club with registrations at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Once the tournament is completed, prize winners will be announced and food will be served to attendees.
The tournament serves as a memorial to Lyle Williams, a PGA golf professional who grew up in Rome and graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1969.
“He was a local boy and loved to golf,” said his wife Lynda Williams. “He also received a designation of a lifetime member of the PGA of America.”
Lyle was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 2006 at age 54.
His friend and fellow golf professional John Graczyk started the tournament at Towanda Golf Cub that year to honor his life. Lynda has served as the event’s manager ever since.
“A lot of the same people play every year including family and friends of Lyle, but we encourage everyone to participate,” said Lynda.
The event’s first 14 years benefited Saint Agnes School, but this will be the first year that it will benefit ARCC.
“Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, I decided to try and breathe some new life into the tournament and get a new organization involved,” said Lynda.
ARCC provides “empowering, trauma-informed services and education that addresses the issues surrounding violence and building skills toward eliminating interpersonal violence,” according to its website. The organization’s services include counseling, advocacy, emergency shelter, and prevention education to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“I know there is a need for their mission and the services they provide in the community,” said Lynda.
Entry fees for the tournament are $85 per player, which includes greens fees and cart, box lunch and prizes, raffles and contests, and hors d’oeuvre after golf.
Any individual or business can sponsor a hole for $100 and will receive an acknowledgement with a sign at the hole.
Information for tournament entry and hole sponsorship is available at the Towanda Golf Club Pro Shop, or by contacting Lynda Williams at 607-737-3956 or email lyndabwill@aol.com.
