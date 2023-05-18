TROY — With graduation coming up June 2, it was time for end of year reports at Troy Area School District.
The principals of Troy’s schools each gave a recounting of a program they had focused on this year. WR Croman Elementary School Principal Brian Wilcox noted the success of the building’s focus on individuals. Troy Intermediate School Principal John Imbt highlighted that school’s campaign of pairing at-risk students with adults they would check in with each morning. Steve Brion said the Troy Jr./Sr. High School focused heavily on student engagement.
“When students engage heavily in the classroom they are more likely to excel academically, form a closer connection to their school, and develop a positive sense of social and well being,” Brion explained.
Senior Elizabeth Sens also gave a report as student representative to the school board.
“I truly am ending with the best year I’ve ever had at Troy. Not just the high school but the entire district,” she reported. Sens would later remark that the school made her feel safe and wanted to thank the board for their efforts in that regard.
Visiting resident and bus driver Patricia Holley asked about an item on the consent agenda regarding contracting school buses for the next year. School Director Jolene Smyth asked to the purpose of the item as well. It was later explained that the provision was meant as a failsafe, allowing the administration to pursue contracting bus services if contract negotiations broke down and services were needed.
School Director Tad Culkin wished to express his opposition to the school signing on to a resolution in the state legislature in favor of state-funded school meals for all school students.
“I just feel we’re taking away the parents responsibility. In my mind it just doesn’t sit well with me,” Culkin explained.
Board President Heather Bohner replied that she would have appreciated such a measure when she was sending her children through school, paying “a hundred bucks a week” for their meals.
The board adopted the resolution 4-1, with Culkin voting ‘no.’ Sarah Murray, Chrissi Stanton, Dan Martin, and Janet Ordway were absent.
There was much discussion regarding a proposed bronze statue of former teacher Raymond Mark Strzelecki. School Director Mary Abreu said she felt a full size bronze statue was not an appropriate memorial.
“We’ve always operated in this district ‘what you do for one you have to do for all,’” Abreu said, worrying about the implications of space being filled with statues.
Bohner worried on the precedent it would set, wondering where the limit on life-size memorials would lie. Culkin asked to whether there was any reason Strzelecki should not receive a statue, remarking that he didn’t know Strzelecki personally. Solicitor Cassi Blaney informed the board that if they wished to speak on Strzelecki’s time at Troy they must adjourn to an executive session, as that information would be privileged. The board did so.
After a five-minute executive session, the proposal for the statue was voted down unanimously.
The board members did, however, approve the proposal regarding a student-led memorial garden at Troy Intermediate School.
“I want to thank Tracy Weldy and the Teribury family for taking this on, the plans they presented look nice,” Abreu said of the project.
The board would also pass a preliminary budget for the 2023/2024 school year. The budget will now be available for public viewing before a final vote in June.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
