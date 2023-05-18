Troy School Board addresses questions

The Troy School Board discussed memorials and passed a preliminary budget Tuesday.

TROY — With graduation coming up June 2, it was time for end of year reports at Troy Area School District.

The principals of Troy’s schools each gave a recounting of a program they had focused on this year. WR Croman Elementary School Principal Brian Wilcox noted the success of the building’s focus on individuals. Troy Intermediate School Principal John Imbt highlighted that school’s campaign of pairing at-risk students with adults they would check in with each morning. Steve Brion said the Troy Jr./Sr. High School focused heavily on student engagement.

